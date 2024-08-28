Key San Antonio Spurs Player Is Still A Free Agent
Cedi Osman is coming off a season where he appeared in 72 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.
This summer, Osman became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On August 28, he still remains unsigned.
Osman was the 31st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft
He is an experienced 29-year-old who has played seven seasons in the league for the Cleveland Cavaliers (and San Antonio Spurs).
During the 2019 season, Osman averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 76 games for the Cavs.
While he has been on a lot of bad teams, Osman reached the NBA Finals (with the Cavs) during the 2018 season.
His career averages are 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 476 regular season games.
Osman has also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games.
There is no question he could be a good veteran for a contending team to add to their bench.
As for the Spurs, they are coming off a tough season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years.