Key San Antonio Spurs Player Will Be A Free Agent

A key San Antonio Spurs player will be a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with players during a timeout in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Cedi Osman is coming off his seventh year in the NBA and his first playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

He finished the regular season with averages of 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.

This summer, Osman will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Cedi Osman (16) and guard Malaki Branham (22) battle Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) for position in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Considering Osman could likely be signed for a very fair price, it would be no surprise to see him receive a lot of interest from teams around the league.

The 29-year-old was initially the 31st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and spent the first six years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers (before joining the Spurs).

Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Cedi Osman (16) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Osman has career averages of 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 376 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 19 playoff games and was with the Cavs when they reached the 2018 NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors).

Apr 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) reacts after his three-point basket in the third quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Spurs, they have a very young roster and finished the season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs for five straight seasons, but they have also won five titles since 1999.

There is also a lot of hype around the team because of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.

