Key San Antonio Spurs Player Will Be A Free Agent
Cedi Osman is coming off his seventh year in the NBA and his first playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the regular season with averages of 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.
This summer, Osman will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Considering Osman could likely be signed for a very fair price, it would be no surprise to see him receive a lot of interest from teams around the league.
The 29-year-old was initially the 31st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and spent the first six years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers (before joining the Spurs).
Osman has career averages of 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 376 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 19 playoff games and was with the Cavs when they reached the 2018 NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors).
As for the Spurs, they have a very young roster and finished the season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs for five straight seasons, but they have also won five titles since 1999.
There is also a lot of hype around the team because of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.