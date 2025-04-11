Key Starter Could Miss Rockets-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Houston Rockets will be in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Alperen Sengun is on the injury report (personal reasons).
Sengun missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Alperen Sengun (personal) listed questionable for Friday."
Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 23.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
He is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Rockets).
Via The NBA on April 9: "Led by first-time #NBAAllStar Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, the Rockets have secured their first Playoff spot in 5 seasons and risen to the West's No. 2 seed with a 15-2 run in their last 17 games!"
The Rockets have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season.
They come into play as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-28 record in 70 games.
Over their last ten games, the Rockets have gone 7-3.
Following the Lakers, the Rockets will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they return home to host the Denver Nuggets in Houston.
As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-31 record in 80 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.