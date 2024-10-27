Key Starter Ruled Out For Hawks-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as De'Andre Hunter has been ruled out.
Hunter is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in his first two games.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare update:
De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation): Out"
The Hawks enter the evening with a perfect 2-0 record in their first two games against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
They most recently beat LaMelo Ball and the Hornets by a score of 125-120 (at home).
Hunter finished the victory with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Thunder, the Hawks will return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Monday evening at State Farm Arena.
They are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
As for the Thunder, they are 2-0 in their first two games against the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls.
They most recently defeated Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls by a score of 114-95.
Following their matchup with Atlanta, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma City.