Key Phoenix Suns Player Could Miss Game 2 Against Timberwolves
UPDATE: Grayson Allen is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will play Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, the Suns could be without one of their best players, as Grayson Allen is on the injury report.
Allen played 25 minutes in Game 2 and finished with four points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 0/3 from the three-point range.
Via Underdog NBA: "Grayson Allen (ankle) questionable for Tuesday."
Allen had a very productive regular season with averages of 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 46.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The former Duke star has become one of the best role players in the league.
In Game 1, the Suns struggled and lost by a score of 120-95.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 14/24 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening when the teams head to Phoenix.
As for Allen, he was initially the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and is in his sixth season in the league.
In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.