Khris Middleton's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
UPDATE: Khris Middleton is available.
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks could be without one of their best players, as 2021 NBA Champion Khris Middleton is on the injury report.
Middleton played 36 minutes in Game 2, and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.
VIa Jeremiah Johnson: "Just to remove any doubt, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now listed as OUT for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is still questionable (right ankle sprain)"
Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 regular season games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are 18-22 in the 40 games they have played on the road away from Milwaukee.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The Pacers won Game 2 (in Milwaukee) by a score of 125-108 to tie up the series at 1-1.
Pascal Siakam led the way with 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 16/23 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round to face off against either the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers.