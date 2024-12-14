Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks NBA Cup Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Cup Finals (and face off against either the OKC Thunder or Houston Rockets).
For the game, Khris Middleton is on the injury report, but the 2021 NBA Champion is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Middleton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in three games
Via Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (ankles) probable for Saturday."
After missing the first 21 games of the season, Middleton returned to action earlier this month.
It will likely take a few weeks for him to get into form, but the three-time All-Star is a significant part of the team, so his addition to the lineup will give them a considerable boost.
Last year, Middleton had averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record in 24 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and won eight of their previous ten).
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 114-109.
As for Atlanta, they are the seventh seed (one spot behind Milwaukee) with a 14-12 record in 26 games.