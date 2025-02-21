Khris Middleton Makes Honest Statement After Washington Wizards Trade
Khris Middleton will go down among the best players to ever play for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2021 NBA Champion was traded to the Washington Wizards (earlier this month).
Recently, Middleton spoke about the role he will have with his new team.
Middleton (h/t Carita Parks of Double Take Sports): "I'm here to be a basketball player, here to win games... I am going to be here as a mentor and whatnot, but I want Wizards fans to know that I’m not here just to be a mentor. I’m here to be a basketball player and compete out there and help win games."
Ironically, Middleton will make his Wizards debut against the Bucks (at home) on Friday night.
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart will play tonight, making their Wizards debuts, coach Brian Keefe said."
Middleton is no longer in his prime at 33.
That said, he is currently averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via Zach Lowe (on February 5): "Perhaps needless to say, the Bucks do not win the 2021 title without Khris Middleton. From 2nd-round pick and trade thrown-in to 3X All-Star and 12-year Buck. Has a case to have his number retired in Milwaukee. Profiled his journey in 2019:"
The Wizards are currently the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 9-45 record in their first 54 games of the season.