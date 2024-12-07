Khris Middleton Makes Instagram Post After Bucks-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Celtics in Boston.
The Bucks lost by a score of 111-105.
While the loss was disappointing, the good news for the Bucks was that Khris Middleton made his 2024-25 season debut.
He finished with 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/10 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the three-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that had over 11,000 likes in 12 hours.
Middleton captioned his post: "Back to doing what I love.."
Middleton is one of of the most important players on the Bucks.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Via StatMuse on Friday: "Khris Middleton as a Buck:
— 17.3 PPG
— 4.9 RPG
— 1.2 SPG
— 46/39/88%
— First in threes by a Buck
— Third in points by a Buck
— Third in assists by a Buck
— Third in wins by a Buck
— Fifth in steals by a Buck"
With the loss, the Bucks dropped to 11-11 in their first 22 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Celtics, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
Middleton is in his 13th NBA season.