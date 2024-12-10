Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in Wisconsin.
For the game, Khris Middleton is on the injury report, but the three-time NBA All-Star is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - Dec. 10 vs. Orlando
Out:
Chris Livingston (Left Ankle Sprain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
MarJon Beauchamp (Left Hamstring Tendinopathy)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)"
Middleton recently returned to action after missing the first 21 games of the season.
He has averages of 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 27.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in his first two games.
Via Ti Windisch of Gyro Step: "I'd say Khris Middleton is having a big impact on the Bucks already. Despite some early shooting rust, the Bucks have been incredible in his minutes.
With Khris ON the Bucks have a 133.7 ORTG, a 112.4 DRTG, and thus a +21.3 net rating. Super small sample (43 mins) but sheesh."
Middleton is in his 13th NBA seson (12th with the Bucks).
He played a key role in the franchise winning the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
The Bucks enter the evening with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference (and 8-2 over their previous ten games).
In their most recent game, the Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 118-113 at Barclays Center.