Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls for their third preseason game.
For the game, the Bucks will remain without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out.
The 2021 NBA Champion has missed each of their first two games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Doc Rivers says Khris Middleton will not play tonight, but everybody else should be available against the Chicago Bulls tonight."
Middleton is coming off a season where he 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
He is one of the team's most important players, so his healthy with be a major storyline for the Bucks this year.
The three-time NBA All-Star has missed at least 14 games per year since the 2019 season.
Following the Bulls, the Bucks will play one more preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in Texas.
They will then open up the regular season when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 23 in Pennsylvania.
Last season, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
If the Bucks can have a healthy season, they will be seen as a contender for the 2025 NBA Finals.
As for the Bulls, they will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.