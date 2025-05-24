Kim Kardashian Sends Message To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After NBA Announcement
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named the 2025 NBA MVP.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar had incredible averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via StatMuse: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season:
— 33/5/6/2
— Best player on best team
— 1st in points
— 2nd in steals
— 1st in plus/minus
— 1st in 30-point games
— 1st in 40-point games
— 1st in 50-point games
MVP."
Following the news, Kim Kardashian made a post to her Instagram story for Gilgeous-Alexander.
She wrote: "Congrats @Shai on MVP 🥳🏀"
Gilgeous-Alexander is partnered with Kardashian's company (SKIMS).
Via SKIMS: "The ultimate first layers, worn by basketball’s all-star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander."
At just 26, Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to have a legendary career.
Via Bleacher Report: "Shai joined MJ, Wilt and Oscar Robertson as the only players EVER to have 65 straight games of 20+ points in a single season 🪣🔥"
The Thunder are currently in the middle of a Western Conference finals series with the Minnesota Timberwolves (they have a 2-0 lead).
They finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
In the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies (in four games) and Denver Nuggets (in seven games).
Via @StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the WCF:
34.5 PPG
4.0 RPG
8.5 APG
3.0 SPG
Two wins away from the NBA Finals."