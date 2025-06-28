Kiyan Anthony Makes Feelings Clear About Lakers Star Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James received a lot of attention during his rookie season due to the fact that he is the son of LeBron.
Kiyan Anthony (who is going into his freshman year at Syracuse) is one of the few people in the world who can relate to Bronny.
He is the son of future Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.
In a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, Kiyan spoke about Bronny.
Kiyan: "Bronny, I kind of felt bad for him... That's my guy. He doesn't speak a lot, he's not gonna go on the internet and say what he's gotta say... You're on social media, you can't even scroll twice without seeing a post with your name on it... At the end of the day, he's nice... People trying to say he's not good... I think he's really nice and I think he really has a chance to prosper in the NBA."
Bronny had a very strong season in the G League with South Bay.
That said, he got limited playing time in the NBA, appearing in just 27 games with averages of 2.3 points per contest.
Via NBA G League: "Bronny James’ rookie year in the G League was ELECTRIC! 🤩
At just 20 years old, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG last season with the @southbaylakers . In Laker wins, he shot 51% FG, 45% 3PT, and 88% FT."
Meanwhile, Kiyan is coming off a season where he was ranked by ESPN as the best high schooler in New York.