Kiyan Anthony Reacts To Bronny James Being Drafted To Lakers
Bronny James was selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers after one season of college basketball at USC.
He will have a lot of attention going into his rookie year due to the fact that he will be playing with his father, LeBron James.
Kiyan Anthony, who also has a famous NBA father, was recently asked about his friend getting drafted (via 7PM in Brooklyn).
The Kid Mero: "What was it like to see Bronny get drafted and looking forward for yourself in your career?"
Anthony: "It was fire. Just to know that he started it, and now that I got a chance to like follow, not follow him, but get to where he's at in the league. That's fire. I texted him everything. We was on the phone. That's really fire. Especially him playing with his pops that's crazy. That's so crazy to me."
Kiyan is going into his senior year of high school, and he is ranked by ESPN as the 40th best player in the class of 2025.
He is also the top player in the state of New York.
Via Basketball Forever: "Melo's son Kiyan Anthony is ranked as the No. 1 high school player in New York State for the class of 2025 🙌"
As for Bronny, he finished his one season of college basketball with the Trojans averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.