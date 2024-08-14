Fastbreak

Kiyan Anthony Reacts To Viral Photo With Steph Curry And Carmelo

Kiyan Anthony left a comment on a viral photo with his father (Carmelo) and Steph Curry.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with Carmelo Anthony in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry led Team USA to a miraculous 98-87 victory over France to win the Gold medal at the Olympics in Paris.

Curry exploded for 24 points on 8/13 shooting from the three-point range.

During the game, an incredible photo was captured of Carmelo Anthony, his son (Kiyan) and Curry.

X user @NBA_NewYork put a side-by-side photo of another photo of the three of them from 13 years ago.

At the time, Kiyan was just four years old.

House of Highlights posted the photo on Instagram and there were over 260,000 likes and 800 comments.

One person who left a comment was Kiyan.

His comment had over 6,000 likes.

Kiyan wrote: "legendary"

At 17, Kiyan is currently one of the best high school players in the country.

He will be name to watch over the next year, as he will have to make a decision on which college he will to commit to for the 2025-26 season.

Via Basketball Forever on July 31: "Melo's son Kiyan Anthony is ranked as the No. 1 high school player in New York State for the class of 2025 🙌

(via @espn's recruiting database)"

As for Carmelo, he was a ten-time NBA All-Star.

The three-time Gold medalist played 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets (he retired in 2023).

Mar 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Curry and Anthony faced off 20 times over their careers.

Anthony went 11-9 in those matchups.

