Klay Thompson's Dad Reveals NBA Team He Wants Him To Join
Klay Thompson is among the best free agents who will be on the market this summer.
The five-time NBA All-Star has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, but many reports have suggested that his legendary tenure with the franchise is on the verge of ending.
Chris Haynes (via NBA TV): "What I was told is that Klay Thompson is seeking a fresh start."
Before free agency began on Sunday, Klay's father (Mychal Thompson) revealed that he wants his son to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via X user @HisandHerLakers: "We love klay and all of laker nation is hoping and praying he’s a laker 🙏🏽🤞🏾"
Mychal Thompson responded: "Me too 🙏🏽🏀"
Mychal Thompson played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.
He spent five seasons in Los Angeles and helped them win two NBA Championships.
In addition, Thompson does radio for the team.
As for Klay, he is a future Hall of Famer but is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was.
This past year, the former Washington State star averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games (64 starts).
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and has helped the Warriors win four titles since the 2015 season.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.