Klay Thompson's Emotional Kobe Bryant Statement Went Viral After Wizards-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 130-108 in Texas.
Klay Thompson had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 23 points while shooitng 7/12 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the four-time NBA Champion was asked about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when he met with the media.
Thompson: "The first thing I told Luka when we met, I was like man I knew you were gonna be speical because he brought Kobe out of the house to go watch him play. Kobe doesn't just give that love to those who don't earn it... I think about him and Gigi every day. Ask anybody who was born around the time I was. He was like our Michael Jordan.... It's still crazy to think he's not here. I could go on and on about him because he meant so much to my basketball journey."
Thompson is from Los Angeles and his father (Mychal) played for the Lakers.
The future Hall of Famer played against Bryant 12 times.
Bryant had a 7-5 advantage in those matchups.
Thompson is currently in his first season playing for Dallas after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.
The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The Mavs are 25-22 in 47 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.