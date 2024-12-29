Klay Thompson Faces Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Mavs-Trail Blazers Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
The Mavs lost by a score of 126-122.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/17 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to Thompson's performance on social media.
@KlayMavsMuse: "Klay has to be better than that, man"
@STUNN4_P: "Klay Thompson gotta go"
@xSirLean: "We really living in a world where KLAY THOMPSON can’t shoot anymore."
@truetimcollins: "Klay Thompson tonight…5 for 17? Man, with almost everyone of importance down, your shooter has GOT to be better than that."
@BigRedDave_: "Klay Thompson needs to find a different career. He’s always been curry’s lil bro."
@cle146826: "Klay Thompson single-handedly threw that game. OMG I know you’re older now but your IQ shouldn’t have gone away."
@JamesT15634: "Klay Thompson. I hope you realize how big of an issue you were tonight. You better not play like that again"
The Mavs dropped to 20-12 in their first 32 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings in California.
Thompson is in his first season with Dallas after a legendary 13-year run with the Golden State Warriors.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.