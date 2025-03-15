Klay Thompson Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Mavs-Rockets Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Rockets (in Houston) by a score of 133-93.
Klay Thompson had a tough night, finishing with five points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 2/16 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 33-35 in 68 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 14-20 in 34 games on the road.
Following the Rockets, the Mavs will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon.
The future Hall of Famer is in his first season with Dallas.