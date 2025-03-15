Fastbreak

Klay Thompson Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Mavs-Rockets Game

Klay Thompson played 26 minutes against the Rockets.

Ben Stinar

Mar 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) passes the ball after grabbing a rebound against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) passes the ball after grabbing a rebound against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Rockets (in Houston) by a score of 133-93.

Klay Thompson had a tough night, finishing with five points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 2/16 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@MiguelT_25: "Klay Thompson you are trash. 🗑️"

@SpaceShipNick: "Klay Thompson your a bum"

@BasedSinner: "Klay Thompson needs to retire, he serves no purpose on the court"

@NoDrawlsAllowed: "Klay Thompson missed a point blank practice shot in front of the rim"

@RocketsPortugal: "Klay Thompson came to play at Toyota Center and is 1-11 from the field. Thank you Lord 🙏🏻"

@smmmeck: "Klay Thompson gotta retire dawg yikes man 1-10"

Real Sports: "Klay Thompson & Max Christie tonight:

7 PTS
3/29 FG
0/7 3PT"

@Dariushoward_: "I’ll never in my life bet on klay Thompson again"

@DemolisherTr: "Damn, how did Max Christie and Klay Thompson shoot a combined 3/29 FG today… yikes"

@yeah_thatzkong: "Klay Thompson I’m begging you. Just retire"

@kknockaa: "Its time we start having some uncomfortable conversations about klay thompson"

Klay Thompson
Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 33-35 in 68 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 14-20 in 34 games on the road.

Following the Rockets, the Mavs will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon.

The future Hall of Famer is in his first season with Dallas.

