Klay Thompson's Father Makes Brutally Honest Dallas Mavericks Comment
Klay Thompson is currently in the middle of his first season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
Over the summer, he signed with the team expecting to play with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
The Mavs have traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Irving is now ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Recently, his father (Mychal) spoke about the team.
Mychal (via ESPN Los Angeles): "Klay is stuck in purgatory right now, and if they hang on to the 10th seed, that will be the story of the year in the NBA. I think they're going to lose ten in a row."
Thompson is currently averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on March 4): "The best three-point shooters on high volume this season (minimum 7 attempts per game):
Zach LaVine = 43.6%
Norman Powell = 42.4%
Malik Beasley = 42.2%
Payton Pritchard = 41.6%
Anthony Edwards = 40.6%
Klay Thompson = 40.1%
Kyrie Irving = 40.1%"
In the team's first game following Irving's injury, they lost by a score of 137-107 to the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Thompson had 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
As for the Mavs, they are 32-31 in 63 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.