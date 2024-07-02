Klay Thompson's Father Reveals Brutally Honest Reaction To Choosing Mavs Over Lakers
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klay Thompson will leave the Golden State Warriors after 13 years to join the Dallas Mavericks (via free agency).
Thompson had reportedly been deciding between the Los Angeles Lakers (and Mavs).
His father (Mychal Thompson) spent five seasons with the Lakers and helped them win two titles.
On Tuesday, he appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio and revealed his honest thoughts.
Thompson: "I'm not feeling too much in a congratulatory mood. Obviously, it's Klay's decision; it's his life. He's a grown man, 34 years of age... I'm really disappointed; I was hoping, hoping, as you can assess, that he would be a Laker. It was close. It came down to the Lakers and the Mavs, but the Mavs won out. You know me, I was hoping and praying he would finish his career with the Lakers."
The Mavs now have a talented trio of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Based on the Doncic and Irving's ability to drive to the basket, Thompson will likely get a lot of open looks.
Thompson finished this past season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games (63 starts).
The Mavs are coming off a season where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
On the other hand, the Lakers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).