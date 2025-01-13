Klay Thompson Gets Honest About Nikola Jokic After Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-101 (in Texas).
Nikola Jokic finished the victory with 19 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Mavs star Klay Thompson was asked about Jokic when he met with the media.
Thompson: "He's one of the best players I've ever played against. Three-time MVP who puts up video-game-like numbers. Not only in the NBA but in the international game as well. Nikola will go down as one of the best big men to ever play this game and that's an elite company he'll be in. There's not many centers who do what he does... He might be the best center that I've played against in my career."
Jokic is now averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic this season:
— 2nd in PPG
— 3rd in RPG
— 2nd in APG
— 1st in 3P%
Averaging the most PPG + RPG + APG since Kareem."
As for Thompson, he had one of his best games of the season (despite the loss).
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
On Tuesday, the Mavs will host the Nuggets (again).