Klay Thompson's Heartbreaking Statement On Kyrie Irving Injury
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin) by a score of 137-107.
After the game, Klay Thompson was asked about Kyrie Irving (who has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season).
Thompson (h/t Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News): "That was really a gut punch. Not just for Dallas and the Mavericks but for basketball fans around the globe. Kyrie has been our rock this year... We gotta rally around him, and we've gotta play hard for him. That one hurt though. Seeing him go down like that really sucked. I know he's gonna come back stronger, but just in the moment, it really sucks for everybody."
Thompson finshed the loss with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The four-time NBA Champion signed with the Mavs over the summer after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
Unfortunately, Thompson will not be playing with Irving (or Luka Doncic) for the rest of the season.
In addition, the Mavs will have a tough time making the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-31 record in 63 games.
Over the last ten games, the Mavs have gone 4-6 (and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
On Friday night, they will host the Memphis Grizzlies.