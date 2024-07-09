Klay Thompson's Honest Quote About Kyrie Irving At Dallas Mavericks Press Conference
Last week, Klay Thompson officially signed with the Dallas Mavericks.
The four-time NBA Champion had spent his entire 13-year career with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Mavs PR on July 6: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future 2nd-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Josh Green and a future 2nd-round pick."
On Tuesday, Thompson met with the media for the first time as a member of the Mavs.
He was asked about superstar point guard Kyrie Irving (h/t Bally Sports Southwest).
Thompson: "Kyrie and I are good friends. We came into the league together in 2011. We played on Team USA together twice. Obviously, we played against each other at the highest stages for many years. I've always been a fan of Ky's game, and guarding him was hell, so it's nice to be on the other end of that for once. See other defenders get loose and get shook by him; that's gonna be a good sight to see."
Thompson will likely fit in well playing next to Irving (and Luka Doncic).
The two superstars have an elite ability to drive to the basket, which will leave Thompson open on the three-point line.
Last season, the Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.