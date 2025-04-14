Klay Thompson Honestly Grades His First Dallas Mavericks Season
Klay Thompson will go down as one of the best players in NBA history.
After 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, the future Hall of Famer just finished his first regular season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
Thompson had averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games
Via Mavs Film Room: "Klay Thompson played in 72 games, averaged 14 PPG, & shot 39.1% from 3 on 7.7 attempts per game.
That’s about everything the Mavs could have expected from him when they bamboozled him into signing here and then pulled the rug from underneath him."
On Monday, Thompson was asked to grade his season.
Thompson (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints): "My season individually? I'd give it a B. I thought I shot the ball decent. Nearly 40 from three. I'm really grateful to play in 72 games and be a consistent presence in the lineup. That's something I can really hang my hat on."
The Mavs were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
They will now face off against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night (in Dallas) for the play-in tournament.
At home, the Mavs have gone 22-18 in 40 games.
If the Mavs are able to defeat the Kings, they will then visit the loser of Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.
A victory in that game would lock them in as the eighth seed in the 2025 NBA playoffs.