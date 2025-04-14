Fastbreak

Klay Thompson Honestly Grades His First Dallas Mavericks Season

Klay Thompson met with the media after the regular season ended.

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench after leaving the game against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson will go down as one of the best players in NBA history.

After 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, the future Hall of Famer just finished his first regular season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson had averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games

Via Mavs Film Room: "Klay Thompson played in 72 games, averaged 14 PPG, & shot 39.1% from 3 on 7.7 attempts per game.

That’s about everything the Mavs could have expected from him when they bamboozled him into signing here and then pulled the rug from underneath him."

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.

On Monday, Thompson was asked to grade his season.

Thompson (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints): "My season individually? I'd give it a B. I thought I shot the ball decent. Nearly 40 from three. I'm really grateful to play in 72 games and be a consistent presence in the lineup. That's something I can really hang my hat on."

The Mavs were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.

They will now face off against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night (in Dallas) for the play-in tournament.

At home, the Mavs have gone 22-18 in 40 games.

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

If the Mavs are able to defeat the Kings, they will then visit the loser of Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

A victory in that game would lock them in as the eighth seed in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

