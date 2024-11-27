Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Knicks-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the New York Knicks in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson is on the injury report.
He also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday: "The #Mavs list Klay Thompson (left foot plantar fascia), Dereck Lively II (illness) and Quentin Grimes (illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Knicks."
Thompson is in his first year playing for Dallas.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Mavs enter Wednesday's showdown as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
They most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia) by a score of 129-119.
Kyrie Irving led the team with 32 points.
Following New York, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
As for the Knicks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-7 record in 17 games.
They are coming off a 145-118 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Following the Mavs, the Knicks will play LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday afternoon in North Carolina.