Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Mavs-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson is on the injury report.
Via Mark Followill: "Only player who is newly listed on the injury report for Mavs at Hawks tonight is Klay Thompson who is questionable (left foot, plantar fascia). Coverage starts at 6p with Mavs CenterCourt followed by the game broadcast at 6:30p on KFAA/MavsTV."
Thompson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in his first 17 games with Dallas.
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-8 record in 17 games.
They are coming off a 123-118 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday (in overtime).
Thompson had 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following Atlanta, the Mavs will return home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Dallas.
As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-10 record in their first 17 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Mavs, the Hawks will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.