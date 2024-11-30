Klay Thompson Injury Update Before Mavs-Jazz Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Klay Thompson has missed each of the previous two games.
According to Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life, Thompson did not participate in Friday's practice.
Via Thomas: "Klay Thompson (plantar fascia) didn’t practice today but he was getting some work in after practice.
Good sign for Klay in his recovery."
Thompson has also been ruled out for the game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (foot) listed out for Saturday."
While nothing appears to be serious, Thompson missing three straight games is not something Mavs will be happy about.
The four-time NBA Champion is currently in his first year with the team after signing as a free agent over the offseason.
He is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Mavs will enter Saturday's showdown against Utah as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
On the road, the Mavs have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played away from Dallas.
Thompson had spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.