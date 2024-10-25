Klay Thompson Made Dallas Mavericks History Against Spurs
On Thursday evening, Klay Thompson made his Dallas Mavericks debut when they defeated the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 120-109.
Thompson had spent the first 13 years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Thompson also made Mavs history.
Via Mavs PR: "With his 3-pointer at the 8:14 mark of the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a Mavs debut with 6 3s, per @EliasSports."
While Thompson may never be an All-Star again, he can still be a significant role player for a Mavs team with title aspirations.
Via NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins: "Klay looks extremely comfortable alongside Luka!!! A happy Klay just might be a scary Klay for the rest of the league. Carry the hell on…"
Last year, Thompson had averages of 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Following the Spurs, the Mavs will now play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Last season, the Mavs reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
As for the Spurs, they will head home for a matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening.