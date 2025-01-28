Fastbreak

Klay Thompson Made Dallas Mavericks History Against Wizards

Klay Thompson had 21 points in the first quarter of Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Washington Wizards (at home).

Klay Thompson erupted for 21 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/10 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.

He also made Mavs history.

Via Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson notched 7 3-pointers (7-10 3FG) for 21 points in the first quarter of tonight's game.

He tied the franchise record for the most 3s in a quarter (Dončić, 7-10 3FG, Q1 vs. LAC, 2/10/22)."

Thompson's hot start is a good sight for Mavs fans.

After missing two games in a row, he scored just six points in their last outing.

Via StatMuse: "Klay Thompson in the first quarter:

21 PTS
7 3P
+23

His most 3P in a quarter since 2019."

Thompson came into the night with averages of 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 39 games.

The Mavs came into play with a 24-22 record in 46 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They most recently lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 122-107.

Following the Wizards, the Mavs visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Via Bleacher Report: "KLAY THOMPSON WAS ON FIRE FROM THREE 🔥

7 Threes in 1Q, can he go for his own record for most threes in a game? 👀"

