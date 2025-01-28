Klay Thompson Made Dallas Mavericks History Against Wizards
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Washington Wizards (at home).
Klay Thompson erupted for 21 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/10 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
He also made Mavs history.
Via Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson notched 7 3-pointers (7-10 3FG) for 21 points in the first quarter of tonight's game.
He tied the franchise record for the most 3s in a quarter (Dončić, 7-10 3FG, Q1 vs. LAC, 2/10/22)."
Thompson's hot start is a good sight for Mavs fans.
After missing two games in a row, he scored just six points in their last outing.
Via StatMuse: "Klay Thompson in the first quarter:
21 PTS
7 3P
+23
His most 3P in a quarter since 2019."
Thompson came into the night with averages of 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The Mavs came into play with a 24-22 record in 46 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 122-107.
Following the Wizards, the Mavs visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
Via Bleacher Report: "KLAY THOMPSON WAS ON FIRE FROM THREE 🔥
7 Threes in 1Q, can he go for his own record for most threes in a game? 👀"