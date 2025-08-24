Klay Thompson Made His Feelings Clear About Kobe Bryant
Klay Thompson is one of the best guards in NBA history.
The four-time NBA Champion (who is from Los Angeles) grew up a big fan of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
On Saturday, Bryant would have celebrated his 47th birthday.
Podcast P with Paul George posted clips of guests on their show (who spoke about Bryant over the years).
One of those guests was Thompson.
Thompson: "I would go to the games with my pops. Be there at 3 P.M. and watch Kobe warm up. I could be there all day in the arena, because it was like a dream. I would wait in that tarmac the whole time until Kobe came out just to see him and say what's up... There's not many dudes in the league who when you're a rookie will make you starstruck and that was one of them. I was just like I can't believe I'm lining up against you, bro. I've watched your whole career, and now I'm guarding you."
Thompson went on to also become one of the most accomplished shooting guards.
He won four titles (and made five All-Star Games) during his time with the Golden State Warriors.
Via StatMuse (on June 29, 2024): "Klay as a Warrior:
— 4x Champion
— 5x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— All-Defense
— 2nd all-time in playoff threes
— Most threes ever in a game (14)
— Most threes ever in a quarter
— 60-point game on 11 dribbles"
Thompson is going into his second year with the Dallas Mavericks.