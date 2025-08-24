Klay Thompson Made His Feelings Clear About Kobe Bryant

Klay as a Warrior:



— 4x Champion

— 5x All-Star

— 2x All-NBA

— All-Defense

— 2nd all-time in playoff threes

— Most threes ever in a game (14)

— Most threes ever in a quarter

— 60-point game on 11 dribbles



