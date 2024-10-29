Klay Thompson Made NBA History In Jazz-Mavs Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Utah Jazz in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 110-102 to improve to 2-1 in their first three games of the new season.
Klay Thompson continued his hot start with the Mavs, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Klay Thompson this season:
19.7 PPG
5.0 3PM
45.5% 3PT
His 15 three-pointers are the most in the first three games with a franchise in NBA history"
Thompson is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was in the prime of his career.
That said, he is doing everything that he is needed to do with his new team.
The Mavs already have superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, so Thompson does not need to be anything more than an efficient third-option.