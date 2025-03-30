Klay Thompson Made NBA History In Mavs-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.
Klay Thompson put up 15 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 5/12 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson recorded his 200th 3-pointer of the season after his fourth 3-point make at the 10:50 mark of the 3rd quarter tonight in Chicago.
Thompson became the second player in NBA history to record 10+ seasons with 200-or-more 3-pointers."
Thompson is in his first season playing for Dallas after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.
The five-time NBA All-Star came into the night with averages of 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson became the fourth player in franchise history to garner at least 200 3-pointers in a season."
The Mavs have had an up-and-down season.
They are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference (the second to last play-in tournament spot) with a 36-38 record in 74 games.
After their showdown with the Bulls, the Mavs will head home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in Texas.
Via The NBA: "🎯 3 STRAIGHT 3S FOR KLAY 🎯
Klay goes on a solo 9-0 run as the Mavs & Bulls battle on NBA League Pass!"