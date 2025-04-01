Klay Thompson Made NBA History In Nets-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Brooklyn Nets (at home) in Texas.
Klay Thompson had nine points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
Thompson also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Tiny Archibald (16,481) for 111th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Archibald, the next player for Thompson to pass will be Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer came into the night with averages of 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban: "Dallas Mavericks wing Klay Thompson working on right corner threes before tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Thompson is averaging 13.2 points per game over his last five games and drilled five threes in Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls."
The Mavs are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-38 record in 75 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten (but have won two in a row).
Following their matchup with the Nets, the Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Dallas.
At home, they have gone 20-16 in 36 games.