Klay Thompson Made NBA History In Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home).
Klay Thompson had 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson led all players with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3FG) in the opening half.
He eclipsed 16,000 career points with a 3-pointer at the 7:53 mark of the second quarter, becoming the 125th player in NBA history to reach the milestone."
Thompson came into the day with averages of 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
He is in his first season playing for the Mavs (after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors).
Via The NBA: "What better way to pass 16,000 points than from downtown?
Congrats @KlayThompson 👏👏"
Thompson is no longer the borderline superstar that he was during the prime of his career with the Warriors.
That said, he has been a productive role player for the Mavs (and is expected to help them comepte for the 2025 NBA Championship).
The Mavs entered Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-16 record in 38 games.
They have also won two straight.
Following Sunday's game, the Nuggets and Mavs will face off (again) on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas.