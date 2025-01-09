Klay Thompson Makes 4-Word Instagram Post After Lakers-Mavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers (at home in Texas) by a score of 118-97.
Klay Thompson finished the victroy with 13 points, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
After the game, Thompson made a post to Instagram that had over 120,000 likes in six hours.
Thompson captioned his post: "No place like home 🤍 #MFFL"
Thompson is in his first year playing for the Mavs.
The four-time NBA Champion has averages of 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Many people reacted to Thompson's post in the comments.
@stephcurry30_central1: "What are u talking about klay. GS is ya home"
@its.laquitarenee: "Last night game brought back memories. He did that 💙"
@bridgetts_galaxy: "Happy Klay is the best Klay. ❤️"
@taenelson123t: "Great Game! I love seeing you happy@klaythompson Much Love!💜"
@nationmffl: "Dallas loves you Klay! Our guy 🤞💙"
With the win, the Mavs improved to 21-16 in 37 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.
Following the Lakers, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
At home, they have gone 11-6 in 17 games.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.