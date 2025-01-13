Klay Thompson Makes Blunt LeBron James Statement After Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Sunday, Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 112-101.
Despite the loss, Thompson finished with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the three-point range.
Thompson also made NBA history by becoming just the 125th player to reach 16,000 career points.
Via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints: "Klay Thompson became the 125th player in NBA history to reach the 16,000 career points milestone in the first half against the Nuggets."
After the game, Thompson made an honest comment about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (when he was asked about reaching 16,000 career points).
Thompson: "It's cool, but it makes you realize how ridiculous it is that LeBron has 40,000. That's insane. It's cool. Any time you do something like that in the NBA it's a special moment."
Thompson is currently averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in his first 34 games with Dallas.
Via MFFL NATION: "Klay Thompson today:
25 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 6-13 3PT
Naji Marshall today:
16 PTS | 6 REB | 3 STL | 7-12 FG
Dereck Lively II today:
14 PTS | 8 AST | 6 REB | 2 BLK
Strong performances from the fellas, despite the loss."
As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA at 40.
He is averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Both James and Thompson have won four titles.