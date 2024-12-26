Klay Thompson Makes Blunt Statement About Luka Doncic Injury
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 105-99.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Luka Doncic went down with an injury (and did not return).
After the loss, Klay Thompson was asked about Doncic when he met with the media.
Thompson: "It sucks, and It's kind of deflating. We're lucky to have such a deep roster, and that's why we can withstand this time without him. We obviously are not the same without Luka in the lineup... We are going to do everything we can to go on a run without him."
Doncic is currently averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon reported the latest on Doncic after the game.
Via Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks are bracing for star Luka Doncic to miss an extended period of time after sustaining a calf strain, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. Doncic left the arena on crutches today in Dallas. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday."
As for Thompson, the future Hall of Famer is in his first season playing for Dallas.
He is now averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
The Mavs are the fourth seed with a 19-11 record in 30 games.