Klay Thompson Makes Blunt Statement Before Mavs-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson was asked about his upcoming return to Golden State.

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Nuggets in Denver.

Despite the game being close, they lost by a score of 122-120 to fall to 5-5 in their first ten games.

The Mavs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Golden State Warriors.

There will be a lot of eyes on the matchup because Klay Thompson will make his return to the Chase Center after spending 13 years with the franchise.

Following Sunday's loss to the Nuggets, Thompson was asked about the upcoming matchup (h/t Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News).

He gave a surprisingly blunt answer.

Thompson: "It’ll be good to see people that you grinded with obviously, but to me, it’s just another regular season game in November."

Thompson finished Sunday's game with ten points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 4/13 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

He is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in his first ten games with Dallas.

The future Hall of Famer was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

He helped the Warriors reach the NBA Finals six times (and win four titles).

His career averages are 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 803 games.

