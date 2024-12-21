Klay Thompson Makes Bold Statement After Clippers-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 118-95.
The loss was expected as they had been playing without Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Klay Thompson led the team with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
After a slow start to his Mavs career, Thompson has been playing much better as of late.
Via MFFL Nation: "Klay Thompson in his last four games:
22 PTS | 3 AST | 9-17 FG
29 PTS | 5 REB | 7-11 3PT
19 PTS | 4 REB | 5-10 3PT
20 PTS | 5 REB | 8-16 FG"
After the game, the four-time NBA Champion was asked about his improved play when he met with the media.
Thompson: "Being more familiar with the offense and my teammates as each game progresses. We haven't even hit the new year yet, so I know there's another level for myself to get to, and that really excites me."
The Mavs will have a quick chance to rebound against the Clippers, as they will host them (again) on Saturday night.
While Doncic remains out, the Mavs will get Irving back in the lineup.
Via DLLS Mavs on Friday: "Luka Dončić has been ruled OUT for tomorrow night's game against the Clippers with his left heel contusion; it will be Dončić's 8th missed game of the season; Kyrie Irving is off the injury report"