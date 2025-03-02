Klay Thompson Makes Bold Statement After Dallas Mavericks Lose To Bucks
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Maveircks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 132-117.
With the loss, they are now the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record in 61 games.
After the game, four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Thompson: "We gotta put it behind us. Must win on Monday. We owe Sacramento one... We gotta string together a lot of wins, especially until we get whole again. I know we're capable."
Thompson finished the loss with 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 5/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
He is in his first season with the Mavs after spending 13 years with Golden State.
Via @Klaymuse_: "klay is shooting 43% from the field and 44% from 3 in his last 20 games
he has made a 3 in all of these games, made 2 of more 3s in 19 of these games, and made 4 or more in 9 of them."
While Thompson is no longer a borderline superstar, he is still averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 53 games.
The Mavs will resume action on Monday when they host the Sacramento Kings.
The have gone 19-12 in the 31 games they have played in Dallas, Texas.