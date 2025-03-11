Klay Thompson Makes Bold Statement After Mavs-Spurs Game
On Monday evening, Klay Thompson led the Dallas Mavericks to a 133-129 victory over the Spurs in San Antonio.
Thompson finished with 26 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Thompson made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints).
Thompson: "We still have big goals; we still want to make a run. The injuries have been awful, but I still love our team... I still believe in this franchise. I'm here for two more seasons after this."
Thompson is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Prior to the Mavs, he had spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
With the win, the Mavs improved to 33-33 in 66 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
On Wednesday, the Mavs and Spurs will face off (again) in San Antonio.
Via MFFL NATION: "SPENCER DINWIDDIE TONIGHT:
28 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST | 4-8 3PT
KLAY THOMPSON TONIGHT:
26 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB | 8-14 FG
NAJI MARSHALL TONIGHT:
23 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 8-16 FG
KESSLER EDWARDS TONIGHT:
22 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST | 9-12 FG
Mavs get the W on the road"