Klay Thompson Makes Feelings Clear About Anthony Davis After Hawks-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, Anthony Davis led the Dallas Mavericks to 120-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks (at home).
Davis finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He also made the game-winning shot.
Via The NBA: "ANTHONY DAVIS WINS IT FOR DALLAS IN THE FINAL SECONDS
HITS THE FLOATER OVER TOUGH COVERAGE TO SECURE IT!!"
After the game, Klay Thompson spoke about Davis when he met with the media.
Thompson: "When you have a closer and a two-way player like Anthony, we can all rally around him, and we go as he goes. He's obviously our best player. He did what he was supposed to do. That was incredible."
Davis has gone 5-1 in his first six games playing for the Mavs.
Via Mavs PR: "Anthony Davis led the Mavs vs. Atlanta with 34 pts, 15 rebs and 5 blks, his 20th career game with 30+ pts, 10+ rebs and 5+ blks.
AD joined Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson and Bob McAdoo as only players with 20+ 30-10-5 games."
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-39 record in 77 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following their win over the Hawks, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the LA Clippers.