Klay Thompson Makes Feelings Clear About Dallas Mavericks Roster
On Tuesday night, Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 107-99.
Despite a good fight, the Mavs were unable to complete their second half push.
Thompson finished the loss with 22 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 8/17 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 30 mintues of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Klay Thompson has scored 11 straight for the Mavs 🔥
EXCITING 4TH QUARTER LIVE ON TNT!"
It's worth noting that the Mavs were playing without Anthony Davis (in addition to other key players).
After the game, Thompson made a bold statement.
Thompson (via Christian Clark of The Athletic): "I really believe in this team, especially when we are whole. I know what a championship team looks like and feels like. I know we have what it takes to do that. We just have to get whole and hold down the fort until we get healthy."
Thompson would know, as he helped the Golden State Warriors win four NBA Championships from 2015-22.
While he signed with the Mavs over the offseason, thinking he would play with Luka Doncic, they still have one of the elite rosters in the NBA (when healthy).
With the loss to the Lakers, the Mavs dropped to 31-28 in 59 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will resume action when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night in Dallas, Texas.