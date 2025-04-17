Klay Thompson Makes Feelings Clear About Jason Kidd After Mavs-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, Klay Thompson helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Thompson had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 23 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Legion Hoops: "Klay Thompson went 0/10 vs. the Kings last season in the Play-In.
Tonight, he went 8/11 vs. the Kings in the Play-In."
After the game, Thompson spoke about his head coach (Jason Kidd) when he met with the media.
Thompson: "I appreciate him not running me into the ground this season. He played me like 27-28 minutes a night. It's just been a real pleasure to be playing under him. He's such an amazing basketball mind."
Thompson finished his first season in Dallas with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via @yayareaskipper: "Winners find a way to win. Klay Thompson is a winner through& through. He’s been in every scenario possible, battled back from the worst injuries a player could have, he’s been disrespected and counted out but he lead his team to a crucial win tonight. We live to see another day"
The Mavs will now face off against the Grizzlies on Friday night in Memphis.
Whoever wins that game will advance to the NBA playoffs.