Klay Thompson Makes Honest Admission After First Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Utah Jazz in Texas for their second preseason game.
The Mavs lost by a score of 107-102 to fall to 0-2 in the preseason.
That said, Klay Thompson made his debut for Dallas.
He finished the game with 10 points and three assists while shooting 3/9 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Thompson made an honest admission when he met with the media (h/t Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life).
Thompson: "I was nervous for like four days. I hadn't been that nervous I don't think since the 2015 Finals Game 1. It felt so good just to get out there and play and work those jitters out. It was a new experience, and it's a natural feeling when you've been somewhere so long to be somewhere new, a new environment, and to finally put the uniform on, it felt amazing."
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He had spent the first 13 years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
Therefore, seeing him in a Mavs uniform will take a while for fans to get used to.
The Mavs will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on October 24 in Dallas, Texas.
Last year, the franchise made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.