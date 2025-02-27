Klay Thompson Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement After Mavs-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Lakers by a score of 107-99 in Los Angeles.
Despite the loss, Thompson had a good game, finishing with 22 points while shooting 5/10 from the three-point range.
After the game, he was asked about going up against Luka Doncic for the first time after the blockbuster trade.
Thompson: "It was strange... He's a competitive guy, and so are we... It was fun to battle... It was strange at first, but once you run up and down the court a couple times, it's just another basketball game... Anytime you face someone who did as much as Luka did for us, there's gonna be emotions involved."
Thompson signed with the Mavs over the summer, so he only got to play with Doncic for a short stint.
Many people had thought that Thompson would have been an excellent complement to Doncic in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 31-28 in 59 games, which ahs them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Lakers, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
Since 2015, Thompson has reached the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles).