Klay Thompson Makes Honest Statement About Guarding Steph Curry

Klay Thompson was asked about Steph Curry after the Mavs beat the Warriors.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks faced off for the second time this season.

The Mavs won by a score of 143-133.

Klay Thompson finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range.

After the game, Thompson was asked about guarding Steph Curry when he met with the media.

Thompson: "It's different, but I'm getting more accustomed to it with each time we face each other. We guarded each other plenty of times in practices and scrimmages. You always cherrish the moments you get to face the best players. It's cool I get to say I guarded Steph. Like I guarded Kobe and KD. It's just another story I get to tell... It was good seeing Dray, it was good seing Steph."

Thompson had spent 13 years playing for the Warriors before signing with Dallas over the offseason.

He is currently averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) greet each other after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the victory over the Warriors, the Mavs improved to 17-9 in their first 26 games of the season, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They will resume action on Thursday against James Harden and the LA Clippers (in Dallas, Texas).

The Mavs will play their next game against Curry and the Warriors on Februrary 12 (at home).

