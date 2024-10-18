Klay Thompson Makes Honest Statement About Luka Doncic
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas for their final preseason game.
The Mavs won by a score of 109-84 to finish with a 1-3 record.
Klay Thompson had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
Thompson is going into his first season playing with Dallas, and he is expected to be a huge addition next to superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
However, Doncic did not play in the preseason, so fans have been unable to watch him on the floor with Thompson.
After the game, Thompson spoke about Doncic (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban).
Thompson on Doncic: "I think we'll be great, and a huge reason why I'm here is because of Luka and a chance to play with him... We'll have a lot of time to build great chemistry. He's such a great player; I don't think he needs much time to get acclimated to new teammates. He's elevated everybody's game since he's been in the NBA."
The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.
They are coming off a season where they reached the NBA finals for the first time since 2011.
Thompson had spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
He is a four-time NBA Champion.