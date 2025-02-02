Klay Thompson Makes Honest Statement After Mavs-Lakers Trade
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
The Mavs got blown out, losing by a score of 144-101.
After the game, Klay Thompson was asked for his thoughts on the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thompson (h/t Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News): "I wish Luka the best. It was a joy to play with him in those 22 games we were together, but we're gonna obviously welcome AD with open arms. Obviously, one of the best players ever. Being top-75. It’s the nature of the business, obviously you have to be professional with all things in front of you. I look forward to keeping the goal the same."
Thompson signed with the Mavs over the offseason after 13 years in Golden State.
Playing next to Luka Doncic was a big reason why the move made a lot of sense.
That said, adding Anthony Davis to a team that has Kyrie Irving (and Thompson) is very capable of being a title contender.