Fastbreak

Klay Thompson Makes Honest Statement After Mavs-Lakers Trade

Klay Thompson gave his thoughts on the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.

Ben Stinar

Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

The Mavs got blown out, losing by a score of 144-101.

After the game, Klay Thompson was asked for his thoughts on the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson (h/t Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News): "I wish Luka the best. It was a joy to play with him in those 22 games we were together, but we're gonna obviously welcome AD with open arms. Obviously, one of the best players ever. Being top-75. It’s the nature of the business, obviously you have to be professional with all things in front of you. I look forward to keeping the goal the same."

Thompson signed with the Mavs over the offseason after 13 years in Golden State.

Playing next to Luka Doncic was a big reason why the move made a lot of sense.

That said, adding Anthony Davis to a team that has Kyrie Irving (and Thompson) is very capable of being a title contender.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.